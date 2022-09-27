Roku’s New Top Salesman, Charlie Collier, Has a Big Task Ahead

Charlie Collier may be able to help Roku do more with less.

That appears to be the strategy, as the former Fox executive joins Roku in October to lead its advertising and content business. The mere fact of his hiring suggests the company is making a bigger push into the streaming space in order to help boost its ad revenue, but his experience may help cut down on the costs and risks associated with moving more into content.

Collier’s jump to Roku comes after decades in the entertainment space, most recently as CEO of Fox Entertainment and previously as president of AMC. His reputation at the two companies was that of a consummate and professional salesman, able to juggle the relatively modest budgets of each company with their bold ambitions.

At AMC, Collier spearheaded the cable channel’s foray into original programming with shows like Mad Men and The Walking Dead, big-budget dramas at a smaller channel that still had to be conscious about its content spend.

At Fox, he had to build an entertainment operation almost from scratch, with the company having just divested its entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Co. in the $71 billion deal that closed in 2019. Like AMC, Fox was operating with a smaller scale than its broadcast competition, and with budgets to match. So Collier leaned into lower cost reality programming like The Masked Singer and Fox’s bread-and-butter genre of adult animation, acquiring companies like Bento Box and Mar Vista, and seeking out programming with strong ROI. He also helped develop Tubi, the free streaming platform that is a direct competitor to The Roku Channel.

Collier is also known as a fierce negotiator when it comes to profits, having worked with key outside studios to own a fraction of Fox’s dwindling roster of scripted originals including The Cleaning Lady (with Warners), Fantasy Island (unscripted, with Sony) and Welcome to Flatch (with Lionsgate).

Those skills would translate well to Roku, which has until now been purely opportunistic in the original content space. It acquired Quibi’s original programming in a fire sale and has sought out other budget-oriented deals (even Weird, the new Al Yankovic biopic, landed at Roku after other studios passed).

Even as recently as July, Roku told investors that its content “spend will be commensurate not only with the scale and growth of The Roku Channel, but also with the broader macro environment,” with CFO Steve Louden noting that most of the company’s current content spending is concentrated around third-party licensing.

But advertising on The Roku Channel has become a big driver of growth for the company, particularly as the Roku platform faces increasing competition from a number of other manufacturers who are introducing their own operating systems, rather than license from Roku. And to keep growing ad revenue on the channel, Roku needs to expand its viewership.

“In order to really bring in advertisers, they definitely need to show that they have the audience, and that’s increasingly challenging, because as we go into the back half of this year, [it’s] definitely a weakening macroeconomic environment,” said Jamie Lumley, an analyst at Third Bridge. “One of the first things that gets cut as we hit a recessionary environment is ad spend.”

Like many other media and tech companies, Roku’s advertising business has been under pressure for the past several months, which led the company to pull its full year guidance and introduce other cost-cutting measures, including slowing operating expenses and “headcount growth,” all of which makes Collier’s hire even more notable.

In addition to the challenging economics, Roku faces more competition for ad dollars in the television space, as Netflix and Disney get ready to launch their own versions of free, ad-supported streaming tiers. Collier’s advertising connections, in addition to his experience being strategic with content development at Fox and AMC, could help set Roku apart in that competitive space (though Roku has already lauded its $1 billion in total commitments from the 2022-23 upfronts).

With the hire, analysts do not expect Roku to be a direct competitor to the streaming giants, which would involve dramatically increasing content spend, but rather to rely on Collier’s expertise to develop cost-effective hits. And on Collier’s end, the move brings the executive back to his home base of New York and gives him another almost blank slate to draw upon.

“By bringing in someone like Charlie, they’re hoping that they can take fewer swings, but each one is better in terms of really getting contact on something and finding that one big hit,” Lumley said.

Lesley Goldberg contributed reporting.

