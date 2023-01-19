Rosalie Cimino Named Managing Director of Anonymous/Federation French Joint Venture

Rosalie Cimino, a talent agent and partner with French agency UBBA, has been named the new managing director at Anonymous Federation, the recently-launched production joint venture owned by Anonymous Content and Federation Studios.

Cimino will take over in her new role Jan. 30, running Anonymous Federation alongside Federation’s Pascal Breton, Lionel Uzan and Patrick Wachsberger and Anonymous’ Dawn Olmstead, David Levine and David Davoli.

True Detective and Mr. Robot producer Anonymous launched the new Paris-based group with Federation, whose productions include French series The Bureau, German drama Bad Banks and pan-European limited series Around The World In 80 Days, late last year. It’s the latest international expansion for Anonymous, which already has production outlets in the U.K. (Chapter One), Scandinavia (AC Nordic) and South America (AC Brazil).

As an agent, Cimino has managed the careers of such European stars as Matthias Schoenaerts (The Swimmer), Veerle Baetens (The Broken Circle Breakdown), Mélanie Thierry (Da 5 Bloods) and director Nadine Labaki (Capernaum). Among her current projects, she is currently working on Baetens’ upcoming, as-yet-untitled film. The Belgian filmmaker’s directorial debut, When It Melts, will premiere Saturday in competition in the World Drama section at Sundance.

“I couldn’t dream of better partners for this new chapter of my professional life,” Cimino said in a statement. “Federation and Anonymous Content have always put talent and creativity at the very core of their productions, just like I did as an agent. I’m thrilled to benefit from this unique energy in the current audiovisual landscape, and to be able to put all my energy and my ability to carry out ambitious projects, at the service of Anonymous Federation.”

Noted Federation managing director Lionel Uzan: “More than ever, we believe that the future belongs to the talents, and this fruitful collaboration with Anonymous Content gives us the ability to get even closer to the best French and international showrunners and filmmakers. Rosalie’s experience, her relationships with the greatest talents of today and her ability to identify those of tomorrow are a great strength and we look forward to working together.”

“We are so thrilled and lucky to have Rosalie on board at Anonymous/Federation to chart the path forward for us and this incredible partnership,” added Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead. “With Rosalie at the helm, I have no doubt we will create incredible compelling films and series that are authentic to local French audiences but also appeal to viewers on a global scale.”