Rovier Carrington Charged With Perjury Following Failed $50M Viacom Suit

A man who claimed to be the descendant of a Three Stooges star and accused late Paramount chief Brad Grey of rape has been arrested and is a facing perjury charge, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Rovier Carrington in 2018 sued Viacom claiming the company covered up the alleged crime and also claimed former MTV exec Brian Graden exploited him, among other things. Graden’s attorney Larry Stein at the time issued a statement calling the suit a “sensationalized and meritless” extortion attempt. Ultimately, the court dismissed the suit with prejudice and awarded defendants more than $600,000 in attorneys fees.

The defendants in May 2019 also demanded a criminal investigation and accused Carrington of fabricating and destroying evidence.

Carrington on Tuesday was arrested in connection with the failed suit and is facing one count of perjury, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“As alleged, Rovier Carrington faked evidence to support a $50 million lawsuit in the Southern District of New York making extremely serious allegations, and then lied about faking that evidence under penalty of perjury,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement. “Now he will return to the Southern District of New York — this time to face criminal charges.”

According to the criminal complaint, which is embedded below, “CARRINGTON included as exhibits ten fraudulently altered email chains. In some instances, CARRINGTON invented the email exchanges entirely. In other instances, CARRINGTON altered existing email exchanges. CARRINGTON then swore under penalty of perjury that he had not fraudulently altered or fabricated those email chains.”

Viacom and Graden have not yet commented on the charge.