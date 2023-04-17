‘Angry Birds’ Maker Rovio Agrees to $775 Million Sale to Sega

Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment has agreed to a $775 million sale to Japanese video game giant Sega.

Sega unveiled a recommended cash offer of 9.25 euros ($10.15) per share to the shareholders and 1.48 euros ($1.62) per option to the option holders of Rovio on Monday.

“The total value of the offer, based on all 76,179,063 issued and outstanding shares in Rovio and all 742,300 issued and outstanding options … amounts in aggregate to approximately 706 million euros,” or $775 million, the companies said. “Shareholders in Rovio who in aggregate hold shares corresponding to approximately 49.1 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in Rovio, have irrevocably undertaken to accept the offer, subject to certain customary conditions.

The Board of Directors of Rovio, represented by a quorum comprising all members of the Board of Directors, has unanimously agreed to recommend that the shareholders and the option holders of Rovio accept the Offer.

The offer price represents a premium to Rovio shares, the firms said.

Said Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand: “I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its state-of-the-art design. Later, when I played Angry Birds for the first time, I knew that gaming had evolved into a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture.”

He added: “Our mission is to ‘craft joy’ and we are thrilled at the idea of using our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, enhancing and expanding Rovio’s and Sega’s vibrant IPs. Red and Sonic: two globally recognized and iconic characters made by two remarkably complementary companies, with a worldwide reach that spans mobile, PC/console, and beyond. Combining the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future.”