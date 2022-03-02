Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich to Sell Chelsea Football Club

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has confirmed he will sell England’s Chelsea Football Club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich said on the Chelsea FC website on Wednesday.

The Russian owner of Chelsea has been the subject of widespread speculation that he will be slapped with sanctions by the British government for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chelsea, as part of the British Premier League, has also joined a chorus of pro sports teams that are shedding ties to Russia.

Earlier, rival Manchester United announced it has canceled a £40 million ($53 million) sponsorship deal with the Russian airline Aeroflot. And a third Premier League team, Everton F.C., on its website said it had suspended all commercial sponsorship ties to the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.

“Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine. This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided,” Everton F.C. said in a statement.

Elsewhere, UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, said the Champions League final, the biggest match in European club soccer, will not be played in St. Petersburg after Russia was stripped of hosting duties.

Abramovich said the sale of Chelsea “will not be fast-tracked,” and that he will not ask for the repayment of loans owed to him by the team. In addition, the proceeds of the club’s sale will go to a charitable foundation set up by Chelsea F.C.

“The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery,” Abramovich said in his statement.