Russo Brothers Shingle AGBO Hires Scott Nemes to Head Television

AGBO — the production shingle run by Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Mike Larocca — has hired a trio of executives.

Scott Nemes has been tapped as president of television, Marian Koltai-Levine as president of marketing and communications, and Rik Toulon as general counsel.

Nemes joins the company from NBCUniversal, where he most recently served as executive vp creative acquisitions and international development for Universal Studio Group, and oversaw shows that include recent series The Girl From Plainville and Gaslit. Koltai-Levine worked with AGBO in her previous position at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, where she led the agency’s film and entertainment division. Toulon joins from CBS Films.

AGBO helped usher A24 stand-out Everything Everywhere All at Once to the screen, and the company’s upcoming slate includes Netflix features The Gray Man and Extraction 2, as well as Amazon series Citadel.