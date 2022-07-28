Ryan Holcomb Joins Excel Sports Management as Head of Content

Excel Sports Management has a new head of content: Ryan Holcomb.

The sports agency that reps talent, brands and properties has tapped Holcomb to join its media division, Excel Media, to spearhead development of original content and programming for the firm and its clients. He’ll be based in Los Angeles.

Holcomb segues to the newly-created post from the World Surf League where he served as executive vp of WSL Studios. During his tenure, he led WSL’s content division developing programming, concepts and running branded content. His credits there included ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer, and developing and setting up a seven-part series about the WSL’s Championship Tour at Apple TV+, in partnership with Box to Box Productions. Holcomb is an executive producer of that series, Make or Break, which is currently available on the streamer with a second season on the horizon.

Before WSL, Holcomb ran his own production company, Tower 2 Prods., which set up projects at MTV, WEtv and CMT and went to series on the Tyler Farr-starrer Verizon Go90’s A Little Too Farr and two series with E!, The Platinum Life and Flip It Like Disick. During a stint at Lionsgate as senior vp of development, Holcomb worked on such shows as OWN’s Deion’s Family Playbook, GSN’s Family Trade, BET’s DeSean Jackson: Home Team, TruTV’s Way Out West and TBS’s The Good Life of Cee-Lo Green. His resume also includes Rogue Atlas Prods., WME and eOne Entertainment.

Holcomb arrives at Excel on the heels of two major docuseries that focus on the life and careers of two of its most well-known clients: Peacock’s Cool Under Pressure about legendary NFL star Joe Montana and ESPN’s The Captain about legendary MLB star Derek Jeter. Headquartered in New York, Excel has offices in L.A., Miami, Chicago, Dallas and London and the agency reps clients across basketball, baseball, golf, football and individual sports while also working with clients in hospitality, brand marketing and creative and experiential.

Of Holcomb’s hire, Excel founder and president Jeff Schwartz said, “Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge in the content space and an understanding of how to shape an idea to make it interesting to both platforms and viewers. We are seeing exponential growth in the opportunities for athletes to connect with fans and the world beyond their sport through compelling stories and shared interests. With Ryan’s experience and our deep roster of talent, there are endless ideas to bring to life.”