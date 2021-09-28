Ryan Seacrest Inks New Three-Year Contract With iHeartMedia (Exclusive)

Ryan Seacrest has signed a new three-year contract with iHeartMedia that extends through Dec. 31, 2025.

Under the new deal, Seacrest will remain a key adviser for the company, continuing to work closely with Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and president, COO and CFO Rich Bressler. Seacrest will also continue in his role as a top personality across all of iHeartRadio’s platforms, hosting and producing L.A.’s morning show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as the nationally-syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.

The entertainment mogul will also provide input into the company’s major initiatives and host several tentpole events, including the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival and New York City’s annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert.

The contract arrives amid Seacrest celebrating 30 years working with iHeartMedia.

“We are honored to continue working with Ryan, who has consistently delighted audiences both digitally and in-person with his knowledge, energy and trustworthiness,” said Bressler in a statement announcing the news Tuesday. “Ryan is truly unique in the world of entertainment, with a keen eye for business and the talent to match. His impact is unparalleled, and we congratulate him on nearly three decades as part of the iHeartMedia family!”

Added Seacrest, “Continuing my relationship with iHeartMedia was a no-brainer. Thirty years speed by when you love what you do. I get to live out my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and hearing their stories. Thank you to Bob and Rich and the entire iHeartMedia team for continuing to support us and grow with us. And a special thank you to my on-air crew, the best team in radio, for making the show work seamlessly every day.”

On the TV side, Seacrest continues to host the long-running singing competition American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan. E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Seacrest co-created and executive produced, ended in June after 20 seasons.