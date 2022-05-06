SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Commercials Contracts Deal

After a voting period of several weeks, SAG-AFTRA members have opted to ratify three-year successor agreements to the union’s commercials contracts.

The vote saw 92.25 percent of members choosing “yes” on the tentative deal, reached April 5 with advertising industry bargaining representative the Joint Policy Committee, the union announced Thursday. (The union did not immediately provide information on what percentage rejected the deal or turnout for the vote, but said “voting instruction postcards” were mailed to 133,000 members.) The vote, which took place by mail-in ballot and online, was certified by Integrity Voting Systems.

Prior to the voting period, which ended Thursday, the union’s National Board had approved the tentative agreement and recommended members vote “yes” on the deal. Members voted on the contracts between April 15 and May 5.

Now that the deal is ratified, the contracts’ terms on working conditions will take effect 30 days from May 5, rates increases will begin retroactive to April 1 at the same time and their language on structure will go into effect June 1.

In a statement, union president Fran Drescher said, “We did it!” She added, “As we move into a digital age, bold moves and structural changes had to be made. Our amazing negotiating committee heard what members needed and delivered new contracts with more money for streaming, more contributions to the health plan, limitations on self-tape auditions, hair and makeup equity, intimacy protections and more. These contracts create a baseline upon which to build a new future.”

The union is valuing the contracts’ gains at $120 million over the course of three years, about three times the amount of calculated gains in the 2019 versions. Overall wage increases provided by the contracts have been pegged at 5.55 percent, while health plans contribution rates have been increased by 0.75 to 1.4 percent depending on the signatory, according to a person familiar with the deal, for a blended increase of 1.01 percent.

One major change both parties agreed to in 2022 was shifting the contracts’ structure so that many projects that used to pay performers per use (like every time a commercial aired on network TV) will move to paying flat fees per cycle, so that advertisers pay for the time period in which they use a commercial. The union maintains that this change will make advertisers’ lives easier and enhance members’ ability to make sure their payments are correct. The contracts also create a new, higher-paid category for media airing on over-the-top (OTT) services like the ad-supported version of Hulu, differentiating them from lower payment rates for media placed on Internet platforms like YouTube and ads on websites. Spanish-language commercials — which previously offered performers lower rates — will now pay performers the same rates as English-language commercials, though there will still be a separate fee for broadcast network use.

Among the many shifts involving working conditions in the contracts are new policies around self-taping (a practice that skyrocketed during the pandemic), forbidding repeated self-tapes, the requirement for special equipment or use of multiple locations in an audition. The contracts formally forbid nudity in any auditions and require employers to give performers advance notice of any partial or full nudity required by a job. Hair and makeup workers must also have experience working on diverse performers in order to be considered “qualified,” per the new contracts.

This round, the union compromised by agreeing to 5 percent lower rates in “Class A” (broadcast network runs), a structure that still uses per-use fees. Those fees are now capped at cumulating to $20,000 for a 13-week cycle (the union did negotiate a “Mitigation Fund” to help performers who might be financially disadvantaged by the new language).

After talks began Feb. 15 in New York, the tentative deal took nearly eight weeks to negotiate, a process that union president Fran Drescher described in an April statement as “stressful” and requiring long hours.

SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and chief contracts officer and lead negotiator Ray Rodriguez led talks on the union’s side, while Reed Smith partner Stacy Marcus headed up negotiations for the Joint Policy Committee.

“This bold new agreement reflects SAG-AFTRA’s multi-year approach to address the major shifts in the advertising industry and the growth of digital and streaming platforms,” Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “We are changing with the times and adapting our agreements to ensure our members can benefit from the long-term evolution in the industry.”