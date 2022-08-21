SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves New Exclusivity Terms With Studios

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has approved a new agreement on exclusivity terms with the major studios, the union announced Saturday.

The decision arrives five days after the union reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of major entertainment companies, on the terms on Aug. 15.

SAG-AFTRA has recently pushed hard politically to challenge exclusivity demands for TV actors who are considered series regulars. Prior to the deal, SAG-AFTRA had been lobbying on behalf of the Free Artists from Industry Restriction (FAIR) Act, introduced by California Assemblymember Ash Kalra. The bill, AB 2926, initially offered musical artists greater freedom to leave a “personal services” contract after seven years and also banned contracts that bar workers from working for multiple employers, which applied to actors. It has since been split up into two similar bills covering actors (AB 437) and another covering musical artists (AB 983).

The union also tackled exclusivity in the recent successor agreement to its 2019 Netflix contract. The tentative agreement — which the union’s National Board approved, but members have yet to ratify — widens the pool of actors able to work on multiple projects by heightening the agreement’s so-called “money break,” or the point after which actors and/or their agents need to negotiate freely with producers on their contracts. The tentative agreement sets the money break at $65,000 per half-hour episode and $70,000 per one-hour episode, from the previous $40,000 per episode threshold. Below the money break, the tentative agreement allows actors to take additional “second-position” regular roles on a series or lead roles on a miniseries, plus unlimited guest star appearances, among other changes.

In a recent SAG-AFTRA podcast episode, the union’s chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said that, when it came to the Netflix agreement, “the timing lined up perfectly for us to use the fact that we had that legislation pending as further leverage to get changes that we need in that area.” National executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland concurred, “The fact of the matter is, our legislative activities gave us the leverage that we needed to accomplish a lot of what was done in this negotiation about options and exclusivity.”