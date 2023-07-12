SAG-AFTRA Talks Go Down to Wire In Final Day Ahead of Strike Deadline

After weeks of speculation, the industry will finally learn whether Hollywood will see its first “double strike” in six decades some time Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

With SAG-AFTRA’s current film and television contracts package expiring at midnight on July 12, negotiators for both labor and management have one more day to reach a potential compromise or a performers’ strike could be called as soon as Thursday. A federal mediator has been brought in for the final day, after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers made a last-minute request this week that SAG-AFTRA agreed to on Tuesday evening, even as the union said in a statement it suspected a “cynical ploy” to extend talks further was afoot. (The union maintained that it will not accede to extending its contract’s deadline again, as both parties did on June 30 — meaning the federal mediator will have just a single business day to help the two sides come to an agreement on a number of open issues.)

Greg D. Raelson, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service’s director of Congressional and public affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday that the agency has been monitoring SAG-AFTRA’s talks with studios and streamers “for some time.” Declining to name the mediator assigned to the SAG-AFTRA negotiations, Raelson called the staffer “highly qualified” and “senior,” and added, “FMCS remains prepared and committed to helping both parties constructively resolve their dispute.”

Meanwhile, as the potential for around 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members to go out on strike grows, a coalition of entertainment unions pledged their solidarity with the performers’ union in a statement on Wednesday. A coalition of the Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America East and West, IATSE and Hollywood Basic Crafts declared that SAG-AFTRA’s fight ties in with their own: “While the studios have collective worth of trillions of dollars, billions of viewers globally, and sky-high profits, this fight is not about actors against the studios, but rather about workers across all crafts and departments in the industry standing together to prevent mega-corporations from eroding the conditions we fought decades to achieve.” The unions added, “Together, our solidarity is not to be underestimated. The Hollywood Unions and Guilds stand more united than ever.”

Over the course of the spring and summer, Hollywood labor organizations have emphasized that the 2023 cycle of negotiations is far from routine. Instead, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America in particular have framed these talks as existential for members who are allegedly finding it harder than ever to make a living in the entertainment business and face potential encroachment on their work from rapid developments in A.I. technology.

During the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing work stoppage, now in its 11th week, fellow entertainment unions publicly expressed an unusual amount of support compared to the most recent prior strikes, with many crew members refusing to cross the writers’ picket lines. Wednesday’s statement seems calculated to convey that this solidarity (which has the concrete effect of shutting down ongoing Hollywood productions more expediently during the writers’ work stoppage) will continue, even as the industry’s current strike has ground a significant amount of production work (and jobs) to a halt.

With around 11,500 writers simultaneously out on strike, and only an initial three weeks and two days to negotiate a sprawling contract package (extended eight more business days on June 30), the SAG-AFTRA 2023 film and television negotiations were always going to be eventful. But even by these standards, the last few weeks have constituted a high-drama denouement.

A quick rundown: First, there was the strongly-worded letter from star SAG-AFTRA members including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Louis-Dreyfus telling their union leaders in late June that “we are prepared to strike” and warning them not to accept a so-so deal. Then, the weekend before the contract was set to expire, union president Fran Drescher was photographed at a lavish Dolce & Gabbana event in Puglia, Italy, prompting a minor uproar over optics (SAG-AFTRA said in a statement that the event was part of her “brand ambassador” work and known to the negotiating committee).

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA leaders met with top PR firms and hundreds of agents, apprising them of what its strike rules might prohibit actors from doing and raising concerns over the potential effects on fall film festivals and Emmy campaigns if a work stoppage is called. That evening, an array of high-profile industry executives convened on calls to discuss the situation (from Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos to Disney’s Dana Walden and Alan Berman) and surfaced the idea of a federal mediator.

Now, the fate of the next few weeks in the business will be decided at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping complex, where in-person negotiations have taken place in the AMPTP offices, adjacent to a P.F. Chang’s restaurant. Wednesday morning, television actors were celebrated for their performances as Emmy nominations were released, which in normal years would kick off a deluge of promotional engagements as various entertainment companies vie for awards; by evening these performers could be on strike and barred by their union from doing any promotional work for major Hollywood firms. As SAG-AFTRA said in its statement on Tuesday evening agreeing to a federal mediator: “Time is running out.”