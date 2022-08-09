SAG-AFTRA Board Approves Tentative Netflix Agreement

The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted “overwhelmingly” to approve a new agreement with Netflix, the guild announced following a special meeting on Monday. The tentative contract, which covers scripted, dramatic episode and feature productions made by the streaming service, will now be sent to union members for a ratification vote.

Describing the agreement as a “darn good deal,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement, “we advanced significant improvements to options and exclusivity terms, allowing actors with short pickups to have more freedom to work other jobs and ensuring shorter hold periods between pickups.”

According to the announcement, this includes a “conflict-free window” of at least three months during each season, in which performers may accept a permitted appearance on another show or network without first confirming availability and potential scheduling with Netflix.

“Testimony from our members offered compelling and convincing arguments in favor of unlocking the shackles the streaming platform had on actors,” Drescher said in the statement. According to SAG-AFTRA’s announcement, the contract includes “a new Albuquerque Background Actor Zone” within a 30-mile radius around Albuquerque City Hall, and “stunt coordinators will be paid a fixed residual for the continued exhibition on Netflix of a high-budget streaming program produced under the Netflix Agreement.” Additionally, the guild said terms for Spanish-language dubbing will match the terms that apply to English dubbing.

In Monday’s announcement, the guild also reported that Netflix and SAG-AFTRA agreed the streamer “will join the multiemployer bargaining unit represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Future agreements with the streaming giant will be done concurrently with AMPTP negotiations.”

“As the landscape of the industry has changed, streaming has become one of the most important areas of focus,” said SAG-AFTRA National executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement. “Streaming is both the present and the future of entertainment, and this agreement reflects that reality.”

The existing agreement, established in 2019, was set to expire June 30 but was extended through the conclusion of negotiations.