SAG-AFTRA Buys New National Headquarters in North Hollywood for $46.6M

SAG-AFTRA is prepping a big move.

The performers’ union has purchased an office building at 12020 Chandler Blvd. in North Hollywood for $46.6 million to serve as its new national headquarters, SAG-AFTRA announced on Tuesday. The union currently rents space in a building at Wilshire Blvd. in the Miracle Mile neighborhood and is at present the only major entertainment union to rent, rather than own, their headquarters. The union’s lease on its Wilshire Blvd. building presently extends until 2032.

When it moves from its current headquarters, the union will be able to make use of 118,000 square feet of office space and an unused lot that is 0.71 acres nearby. (THR has asked the union for a move-in date.) The building is completely leased, with major tenants including nonfiction producer Pilgrim Media Group (Wicked Tuna, Street Outlaws) and research and analytics firm Screen Engine/ASI.

Arlene Sommer of Cushman & Wakefield represented SAG-AFTRA in the transaction with existing building owner Dr. David Lee of Jamison Properties.

In a statement, union president Fran Drescher said that in conversations with SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and CFO Arianna Ozzanto, “it was determined that SAG-AFTRA was now in a financially sound position to pursue this goal.” Drescher called the move to buy a new headquarters a “collaborative effort” with the search for the new building led by the union’s national secretary-treasurer, Joely Fisher.

“This is a historic milestone for our union and a testament to our strength and resilience,” Crabtree-Ireland said in his own statement. “The new building will provide us with more space, better facilities, and greater opportunities to serve our members and advance our mission. By owning instead of renting, we will save money in the long run, build equity, and have more flexibility and stability.”

SAG-AFTRA first moved into its current Miracle Mile headquarters in 1993. The issue of SAG-AFTRA renting its headquarters surfaced in the union’s latest elections in 2021, with one faction railing against the union paying “$6 million per year” in rent for its headquarters.