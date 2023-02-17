SAG-AFTRA Re-Ups National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Months before negotiations begin for its latest TV/theatrical pact, Hollywood’s largest union has approved a new four-year contract for national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

SAG-AFTRA’s National Board voted in a recent videoconference meeting to extend Crabtree-Ireland’s agreement and ink a new contract that will expire June 20, 2028, the performers’ union announced on Friday. Over 87 percent of the board voted in favor of the new deal, while around 12 percent voted against the extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available at press time.

“I am very excited to continue fighting for the members of SAG-AFTRA,” Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “I want to thank President Drescher, our elected officers and national board members for their confidence in me. It’s truly an honor to represent the most extraordinary performers and journalists in the world, and I look forward to advancing the cause together.”

Crabtree-Ireland, a SAG-AFTRA staff veteran, was first elevated to the position in 2021 after former national executive director David White left the post to pursue different work. Prior to the promotion, Crabtree-Irealnd had previously served as the union’s general counsel and COO and has been credited with coordinating the union’s return-to-work and safety plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining SAG-AFTRA, Crabtree-Ireland worked as a prosecutor for the L.A. County District Attorney’s office.

In her own statement about the extension of Crabtree Ireland’s agreement, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called Crabtree-Ireland a “strategic thinker” and “extraordinary executive.” Drescher added, “He is also the tough and effective negotiator we need! We are fortunate to benefits from his leadership and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and having an innovative and effective negotiation of the TV/Theatrical contract.”

SAG-AFTRA’s latest TV/theatrical contracts expire June 30. In recent months the union has been conducting wages and working conditions meetings with members to help hone key priorities that SAG-AFTRA leaders will eventually present to industry employers prior to the expiration of the contracts.