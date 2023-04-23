SAG-AFTRA Unanimously Votes to “Strongly” Support WGA in Its Contract Negotiations

The SAG-AFTRA National Board is speaking out in support of the Writers Guild of America amid its ongoing negotiations with studios and streamers.

The performers’ union voted unanimously Saturday on a resolution. The statement comes as the WGA, which represents more than 11,500 writers of film, television and streaming media, is just a little more than a week out from its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expiring on May 1.

“History shows that fairness and equity to the workers who power the creativity of the entertainment industry has only been achieved through solidarity and the efforts of those workers working within their labor unions and guilds,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement read. “Changes in the economics of the entertainment industry have worked to the great benefit of large corporate employers and in many cases to the detriment of the creators who make their businesses possible.”

Since March 20, the WGA has been locked in talks, with writers seeking compensation increases amid the streaming era and several Hollywood companies looking to cut costs. While negotiations continue, some in the industry fear it could lead to a strike, especially after 98 percent of guild members voted to authorize a strike if a new deal is not reached by the contract expiration date.

SAG-AFTRA’s resolution continued, “Workers are stronger when they stand together united, and the unions that represent them are more powerful working and collaborating together. And after weeks of bargaining, it is time for the employers in our industry to step up and make meaningful changes to fairly compensate writers and to acknowledge their unique needs and concerns, along with the concerns shared by all artists and workers in the industry.”

“The National Board that SAG-AFTRA stands strongly in support and solidarity with the members of the Writers Guild of America who are engaged in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It is long past time for the studios, streamers, and other employers in the entertainment industry to remove roadblocks to fair and equitable wages and working conditions, and to agree to terms that reflect the unique worth and contribution of creative talent and workers, without whom the industry would not exist.”

The support from the performers’ union also comes a week after it set a date of June 7 to begin negotiations with AMPTP over a new contract.