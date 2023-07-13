×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Calls History-Making Strike as Talks With Studios Collapse

close

Watch the SAG-AFTRA Press Conference as Actors Prepare to Strike

The Guild's National Board called for a strike after failing to reach a new contract with studios and streamers by a Wednesday night deadline.

SAG-AFTRA members as they picket at the Warner Bros. Discovery NYC office on July 13, 2023 in New York City.
SAG-AFTRA members as they picket at the Warner Bros. Discovery NYC office on July 13, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild held a press conference on Thursday to announce that the union would join the Writers Guild of America in its strike after negotiations with studios and streamers on a new deal broke down by Wednesday night’s deadline.

The presser comes on the heels of SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee unanimously recommending that the guild strike. The National Board then met Thursday morning to officially decide whether to call a work stoppage.

“After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members,” the guild said in a statement sent before Thursday’s press conference.

Related Stories

The Animation Guild Building in Burbank, California.
Business

Animation Guild Petitions to Rep Puerto Rico's Gladius Studios (Exclusive)

An empty red carpet.
Movies

Will An Actors Strike Mean Empty Red Carpets at Venice and Toronto?

The AMPTP shared its own statement after the contracts expired and explained that the decision was the union’s choice. “In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses and more,” the statement read.

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have been in negotiations for five weeks as they worked to try to reach a compromise that satisfied both parties. An actors strike would mark the first against television and film companies in 40 years and the first double strike since 1960.

Watch the SAG-AFTRA press conference live below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad