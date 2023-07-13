SAG-AFTRA Releases Strike Rules: No Publicity, Festival Appearances or Voice-Acting

Performers union SAG-AFTRA has released strike rules governing work its members can and cannot perform amid the work stoppage.

The strike will begin at midnight, with actors taking to the picket line starting Friday morning. Shoots on major films are all expected to be immediately shut down.

The guidelines, released on Thursday, state that the union’s 160,000 affected members will be prohibited from all principal on-camera work — including acting, singing, dancing and stunts — on top of off-camera work, such as voice-acting and narration. Also barred is background and stand-in work, negotiations for future services and any ancillary work for a struck production, among other things.

Now that all promotional activity like interviews, award shows and podcasts aren’t allowed by union members, top talent can’t walk the Venice and Toronto red carpets or take part in Emmy For Your Consideration campaigns. Universal moved up the red carpet for the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer by an hour on Thursday evening, local time in a bid to allow the star-studded cast to get their photocall and spot interviews in ahead of the official SAG-AFTRA walkout announcement. Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy exited the premiere after the strike was called. Also on the table: the already underway Galway Film Festival in Ireland, the Oppenheimer red carpet in New York on July 17 and fan events at Comic-Con, which starts next week.

“The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied,” a spokesperson for the Toronto Film Festival said in a statement. “We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue planning for this year’s festival with the hope of a swift resolution in the coming weeks.”

SAG-AFTRA announced the work stoppage following negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers faltering on Wednesday night. The group representing studios and streamers said it “presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses.” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called the offer “insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry.” In a Thursday speech announcing the strike, she said the two sides remain “far apart” on “so many things.” She added, “How they plead poverty when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”

The strike notice instructs SAG-AFTRA members to direct their agents to cease all negotiations for services and to inform the union of any strikebreaking activity. Auditions, rehearsals and fittings, among other things, are barred, according to the document.

In the bulletin, the union noted that “members may be able to work on projects produced by non-AMPTP-related production companies under these agreements if such projects qualify for an Interim Agreement.” A list of eligible projects will be posted on its website.

The notice also warns nonmembers that they won’t be admitted into the union in the future if they perform “covered services for a struck company during the strike.”

Even before SAG-AFTRA sat down at the bargaining table with the AMPTP, over 98 percent of its voting members opted to support a strike authorization in a referendum that concluded June 5. In the midst of negotiations, meanwhile, A-list members of the sprawling union, including Meryl Streep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jennifer Lawrence, sent a pointed message to leadership confirming that “we are prepared to strike” in order to achieve a “transformative” deal.

The two parties have been negotiating for five weeks as around 11,500 of the industry’s writers have remained out on strike. SAG-AFTRA is looking to significantly increase compensation for members, to rework streaming residuals to further benefit their members, to regulate the use of generative AI in entertainment, and to put some additional restrictions on virtual auditions, which have skyrocketed in prevalence since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP extended their negotiations until July 12, with the union telling its members the prolongation was important “in order to exhaust every opportunity to achieve the righteous contract we all demand and deserve.”

Six days earlier, Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told members in a video message that the discussions had been “extremely productive” and that the negotiators were confident they could achieve a “seminal deal.”

When actors went on strike in 1980 to get revenue sharing for home media releases, the work stoppage lasted 95 days.

Under the rules, all covered services and performing work must be withheld, including but not limited to:

Principal on camera work, such as:

– Acting

– Singing

– Dancing

– Performing stunts

– Piloting on-camera aircraft

– Puppeteering

– Performance capture or motion capture work

Principal off camera work, such as:

– ADR/Looping

– TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers

– Voice Acting

– Singing

– Narration

– Stunt coordinating and related services

– Stand-in work

– Photo and/or body doubles

-Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests

– Rehearsals and camera tests

– Scanning

– Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)

Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:

– Tours

– Personal appearances

– Interviews

– Conventions

– Fan expos

– Festivals

– For your consideration events

– Panels

– Premieres/screenings

– Award shows

– Junkets

– Podcast appearances

– Social media

– Studio showcases

Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:

– An agreement to perform covered services in the future

– Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project

– The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work

Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production