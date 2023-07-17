SAG-AFTRA Strike: What Actors Can Still Work On Without Violating Union Rules

The SAG-AFTRA strike will shut down dozens, perhaps hundreds, of productions as the actors union fights for a better contract with covering scripted TV series and movies. The union’s strike rules also bar members from doing publicity, stunt work and voice acting for struck companies.

The strike against TV, streaming and theatrical work does not, however, keep actors from doing other jobs covered by separate SAG-AFTRA agreements — including some shows that form key parts of broadcast networks’ fall schedules. Here’s a look at what actors can still do during the strike.

Network Code productions: A number of TV productions fall under the union’s National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, also known as the Network Code. The current Network Code agreement runs through June 2024 and covers things like daytime dramas, game shows, variety shows and other unscripted series.

Thus, SAG-AFTRA members would be able to participate in things like ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Jeopardy! and Fox’s The Masked Singer during the fall (whether they actually will remains to be seen). Some network soaps remain in production, while others are on a previously scheduled production hiatus in July but would be able to start up again when that ends.

Commercials: Work on TV, radio and digital commercials is covered under a different SAG-AFTRA contract than the expired one the guild has with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Shows covered under the union’s Television Animation Agreement and New Media Animation Agreement: From the SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, this exception “includes episodic and long form animated programs for television and new media. This does NOT include animated films made for theatrical exhibition.” The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment on how this guideline squares with strike rules against voice acting.

Corporate/educational productions: Actors can work on what used to be known as “industrial” films — things like training videos that aren’t for broadcast.

Audio work: Recording of audiobooks, dubbing work into English or Spanish from other languages, work on video games and hosting or performing on independent podcasts are all permitted. Sound recordings are OK too, as are music videos.

Productions with waivers or interim agreements: Independent productions not affiliated with AMPTP members can apply for waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue production. Such waivers will mostly apply to independent films, though The Chosen, the TV series about the life of Jesus, also received a waiver to finish out the final weeks of filming on its fourth season.

Some low-budget projects: Short films with a budget of under $50,000, live-action “micro-budget” productions under $20,000 (and with limited exhibition), independent new media productions with episodic budgets under $50,000, and student films are all open to actors.

Sponsored content: The union has agreements with Cameo for Business and a so-called Influencer Agreement that lets members make sponsored posts.