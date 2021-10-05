SAG-AFTRA, Telemundo Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

SAG-AFTRA and Telemundo have reached a tentative deal for a new three-year contract, the union announced on Tuesday. The deal will now go to the performers union’s Executive Committee for ratification.

The tentative agreement includes an increase in overnight rest periods from 10 to 11 hours except for on-location work, additional language tackling sexual harassment and audition safety and an increase in the current health and pension plan contribution rate by 0.5 percent once the contract’s ended.

“The fact that Telemundo is the largest employer of Spanish-language talent in the United States makes this agreement all the more significant and impactful,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “It contains meaningful and tangible gains — both in terms of safety provisions and compensation — that can improve the quality of members’ lives. Thank you to Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland for his great work on behalf of members.”

Other adjustments to the contract in this round of negotiations include annual 3 percent bumps in minimum compensation per year, an added residual payment for “move-over” distribution on Peacock, the implementation of “most” of the guidelines in the AMPTP and Hollywood unions’ return-to-work agreement, new deadlines to report and pay residuals, a new fee incurred for late residuals payments and “enhanced” penalties for infringements on meal periods.

Telemundo’s union is relatively new, as Telemundo performers voted to unionize with SAG-AFTRA in 2017 and the union’s board ratified its first Telemundo deal in 2018. The Telemundo union vote, SAG-AFTRA said at the time, constituted the largest union election for actors since the 1950s.

“I am extremely proud of the results of this negotiation, which reflect the commitment and persistence of the members of the Negotiating Committee, led by National Chair Pablo Azar, who also chaired the first contract negotiations in 2017–2018,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “My deepest thanks to Pablo and all the members of the committee. I also want to thank our outstanding team of staff and counsel, whose creativity and dedication helped us find this path forward. I also want to acknowledge Telemundo and their lead negotiator Bill Zuckerman for stepping up and meaningfully responding to the concerns and proposals raised by our members.”