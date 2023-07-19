×
David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary’ and Rebel Wilson Comedy ‘Bride Hard’ Among Films Granted SAG-AFTRA Waivers

To be granted a waiver, a production must commit to abiding by the terms of the new deal once it's reached.

A view of stickers that read "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!" as SAG-AFTRA members and supporters protest as the SAG-AFTRA Actors Union Strike continues in front of Amazon/HBO at 450 33rd Street on July 18, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960.
Hollywood’s historic double strike has shut down the vast majority of productions across the country but not all of them.

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA approved certain productions that aren’t affiliated with any of the struck studios or streamers to keep filming. The list includes David Lowery’s Mother Mary and Rebel Wilson comedy Bride Hard.

Independent productions not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers members can apply for waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue production, the union stated. The waivers mostly apply to independent projects, though Biblical project The Chosen was granted one to finish filming its fourth season even though Lionsgate has distribution rights. Members can work on these shoots without being in violation of the strike order.

To be granted a waiver, a production must sign an interim agreement that “would largely be conformed to the AMPTP agreement on a going-forward basis once the membership ratifies successor agreements,” according to SAG-AFTRA. The union started accepted applications on Friday, with the first waivers distributed the next day.

In addition to independent productions with interim agreements, actors can continue working on short films with a budget of under $50,000, live-action “micro-budget” productions under $20,000, independent new-media productions with episodic budgets under $50,000 and student films. Work on commercials and audio content, including audiobooks, video games and independent podcasts, are also allowed.

Movies shut down by the actors strike include Marvel’s Deadpool 3, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and Tom Cruise’s eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

The full list of productions granted waivers is below:

  • Aguadilla, Abla Films LLC
  • Anniversary, Anniversary US Productions, LLC
  • Armadilla, Armadilla LLC
  • Beneath the Grass, Beneath the Grass Film LLC
  • Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24), X Factor S2 LLC
  • Beyond The Walls, Beyond The Walls Film LLC
  • Bob Trevino Likes It, Chosen Family, LLC
  • Bride Hard, Bride Hard Films LLC
  • The Cafone, Suburbanite Productions, LLC
  • The Chosen, The Chosen Texas, LLC
  • Death Of A Unicorne, Monoceros Media LLC
  • Desert, Capes and Fog LLC
  • Dream Devil, Outhouse Production Films LLC
  • Dust Bunny, Dust Bunny Productions, LLC
  • Exhibiting Forgiveness, Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.
  • F-PLUS, SWEN STUDIOS, INC.
  • Flight Risk, Flight Risk Productions, Inc.
  • Ganymede, Ganymede Film, LLC
  • Greatest Ever, THE GREATEST EVER LLC
  • Ick, ICK Productions, LLC
  • Just Breathe, Rockwood Champ LLC
  • King Ivory. Magic Mark, LLC
  • Mother Mary, Got a Little Sloppy LLC
  • Mourning Rock, ZNZ Project LLC
  • Osiris, It Hunts LLC
  • Paradise And Lunch, PL Film LLC
  • Queen Of The Ring, Ring Productions LLC
  • The Ritual, Rituality, LLC
  • Rivals of Amziah King, Sad Abe’s Inc.
  • Sell Out, The Benny Dink Movie LLC
  • Short Game, Green Jacket Productions LLC
  • Sod And Stubble. Sod and Stubble LLC
  • Sound, Sound Film, LLC
  • The killer’s game, TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
  • Tower, TheTowerFilm LLC
  • Transamazonia, Cinema DeFacto
  • Week End Escape Project, Grive Productions SARL
  • Weekend Escape, Sean OByrne
  • Yellow Tie, Oblique Media SRL

