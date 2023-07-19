David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary’ and Rebel Wilson Comedy ‘Bride Hard’ Among Films Granted SAG-AFTRA Waivers

Hollywood’s historic double strike has shut down the vast majority of productions across the country but not all of them.

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA approved certain productions that aren’t affiliated with any of the struck studios or streamers to keep filming. The list includes David Lowery’s Mother Mary and Rebel Wilson comedy Bride Hard.

Independent productions not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers members can apply for waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue production, the union stated. The waivers mostly apply to independent projects, though Biblical project The Chosen was granted one to finish filming its fourth season even though Lionsgate has distribution rights. Members can work on these shoots without being in violation of the strike order.

To be granted a waiver, a production must sign an interim agreement that “would largely be conformed to the AMPTP agreement on a going-forward basis once the membership ratifies successor agreements,” according to SAG-AFTRA. The union started accepted applications on Friday, with the first waivers distributed the next day.

In addition to independent productions with interim agreements, actors can continue working on short films with a budget of under $50,000, live-action “micro-budget” productions under $20,000, independent new-media productions with episodic budgets under $50,000 and student films. Work on commercials and audio content, including audiobooks, video games and independent podcasts, are also allowed.

Movies shut down by the actors strike include Marvel’s Deadpool 3, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and Tom Cruise’s eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

The full list of productions granted waivers is below: