SAG-AFTRA Rallies Behind Reality TV Performers In Residuals Fight

After Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel called for reality performers to also stop working amid the writers and actors strikes to protest their own treatment and lack of residuals, SAG-AFTRA is stepping up to offer its help.

The conversation started when Frankel posted a video to her instagram on July 19 asking, “Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” The reality star and entrepreneur said she had only been paid $7,250 for her “first season of reality TV,” and claimed she had “never made a single residual” from her time on various reality series as an onscreen talent. She said, “Either I”m missing something or we’re getting screwed too.”

She then called for reality stars to stop filming “until their free content is [taken] down,” arguing that networks and streamers shouldn’t be able to continue profiting from stars without acknowledging the cultural and financial impact of series like The Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Jersey Shore, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

One source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the condition of anonymity said that reality stars are compensated in a “different way” than traditional residuals, as castmembers able to “use the platform to grow businesses and brands.” Frankel challenged that idea.

“The mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic,” she wrote. “From @snooki to @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality tv has generated millions of dollars and entertained people GLOBALLY and my name and likeness and content are used for years to come for free on episodes where I was paid peanuts for my work.”

SAG-AFTRA says it has been in touch with Frankel’s legal team about the treatment of reality performers and notes that, depending on the production and the talent involved, it can cover reality stars under its Network Code Agreement.

“We stand ready to assist Bethenny Frankel, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos along with reality performers and our members in the fight and are tired of studios and production companies trying to circumvent the Union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product,” reads the guild’s statement. “We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA’s Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage.”

This comes on the heels of Freedman and Geragos sending a litigation hold letter to NBCUniversal alleging “grotesque and depraved treatment” of reality stars and crew. In the letter, they explained that they represent “a significant number” of people employed by or contracted with Bravo Media, E! and CNBC on “some of NBC’s most lucrative reality TV shows.”

Among the allegations in the Aug. 4 letter are claims that cast members are fueled with alcohol while being deprived of food and sleep, denied mental health treatment, trapped in their series even under “dire circumstances” and that acts of sexual violence have been covered up. An NBCUniversal spokesperson said the company “is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows” and requires its third-party production partners to have policies in place and works with them to make sure any complaints that are brought to its attention are handled in a timely fashion “including investigations, medical and/or psychological support, and other remedial action that may be warranted such as personnel changes.”

Freedman on Thursday sent THR a statement thanking the guild for its support.

“Networks and studios have encouraged, promoted, created and fostered an environment which profits from subjecting reality performers to deplorable working conditions, little or no pay, illegal contracts and actual criminal conduct,” Freedman said. “SAG-AFTRA‘s iconic commitment today to join Bethenny Frankel and other reality performers in this fight is a watershed moment that serves notice to these profiteers that financial gain is not a sufficient justification for the abhorrent mistreatment of unprotected workers.”

