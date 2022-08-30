Samsung Relaunches FAST TV Service in Expanded Push

Samsung is doubling down on its push into the ad-supported TV space.

The tech company announced a rebranding Tuesday of Samsung TV Plus, which originally launched in 2015 as one of the early entrants into the FAST space. As part of the rebranding, Samsung is promoting its premium content offerings, which include Law & Order Special Victims Unit and NCIS, as well as the launch of new original content, including its first auto-focused channel, Ride or Drive.

Samsung TV Plus will also double its video-on-demand library in 2023 through partnerships with Lionsgate, Vice Media and more. The rebranding will also include a new logo for the service.

The content, which includes more than 200 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 globally, is free on Samsung’s 2016-2022 Smart TVs and Galaxy devices, as well as on some models of its Family Hub refrigerators, beginning with those in the U.S. and in Korea.

On the premium content side, Samsung TV Plus has partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, which includes showing four BBC channels on the service. Its news offerings include broadcasts of ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, as well as local news channels and weather.

In addition to the new auto channel, the company will launch Samsung Showcase, which will feature concerts, events and other special programming. The channel will also feature exclusive content such as the uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance. Andy Singer, who previously worked at media company Alkemy X, Travel Channel and DIY Network, has been hired to further develop this segment as head of content.

There are many players in the ad-supported television space, including Amazon’s Freevee, Paramount’s Pluto TV and more recently Disney+ and Hulu. Samsung’s goal is to have Samsung TV Plus on as many of its devices as possible, said Sang Kim, Samsung’s senior vice president of product and marketing, and the company still continues to see opportunities for expansion.

“I think there’s still a lot of room to grow specific to the service. For us, we look at the international market, so we service in 24 countries, and so there’s a lot of headroom for us to grow in that space,” Kim said.