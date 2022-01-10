AFI Hires Sandra Chen Lau as Chief Advancement Officer

The American Film Institute has tapped Sandra Chen Lau as its new chief advancement officer.

Chen Lau comes to the AFI from her role as chief development officer at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles and she brings over 20 years of experience in the arts, culture and education fundraising sectors.

She will serve on the film school’s senior management team, leading development efforts for the AFI’s national arts and education programs.

“AFI’s future shines even brighter with Sandra joining our leadership team. Her unparalleled experience in development strategy has proven transformational, and this, coupled with her lifelong commitment to arts, culture and education, will ensure AFI’s national mandate grows even stronger in the years to come,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president & CEO, said in a statement on Monday.

Chen Lau also worked on the University of Southern California’s advancement team and spearheaded fundraising for USC School of Architecture and USC Pacific Asia Museum. She has also led fundraising at University of California Los Angeles’ Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Chen Lau holds a Master of Arts in urban planning from UCLA with a specialization in leadership, civil society and nonprofit management, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from University of California, Riverside.

“I am delighted to join AFI at a time when how stories are told and who tells these stories are so important in moving culture forward. AFI has dedicated itself to excellence in educating generations of storytellers and inspiring audiences all over the globe, and I am excited for this opportunity to advance the mission of the Institute, and to work in partnership with its leadership,” Chen Lau said in her own statement.