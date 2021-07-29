Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Release

In a dramatic turn with implications for major Hollywood studios, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday alleging that her contract was breached when Black Widow was released on Disney+.

Marvel’s Black Widow is among numerous event movies that have debuted simultaneously on streaming and in theaters because of the pandemic. Black Widow debuted earlier this month on screens around the globe and at Disney+ Premier Plus for an additional $30. Disney took the unusual step of announcing Disney+ revenue over the film’s opening weekend, saying it had earned $60 million on Premier Access. That pushed the film’s total global total to roughly $218 million.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that Black Widow had been guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release when Johansson signed her deal with Marvel.

According to the complaint, Disney tortiously interfered with that deal for its own advantage.

“Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the Picture in theatres at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘weak,’ rather than waiting a few months for that market to recover?” the complaint asks. “On information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the Picture and Ms. Johnasson, thereby attracting new paying monthly subscribers, retaining existing ones, and establishing Disney+ as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

The complaint then adds that Disney’s actions “not only increased the value of Disney+, but it also intentionally saved Marvel (and thereby itself) what Marvel[] itself referred to as ‘very large box office bonuses’ that Marvel otherwise would have been obligated to pay Ms. Johnasson.”

Through the suit, the actress also alleges that Disney knew that streaming the blockbuster would dissuade attendance from moviegoers, including repeat moviegoers, and it did so anyway knowingly and intentionally.

The Wall Street Journal first broke news of the lawsuit.

Johnasson is being represented by Kasowitz partner John Berlinski, who formerly worked in-house at NBCU and was one of the lead attorneys in a high-profile case over the hit show, Bones, over its distribution on Hulu. That litigation, which entailed claims of self-dealing by a Fox studio that was later acquired by Disney, resulted in a $179 million arbitration ruling, where the arbitrator slammed “reprehensible fraud.” The award was later trimmed down to $51 million.

Johnasson’s deal with Marvel likely has an arbitration clause, but she has no direct deal with Disney so her hope is that a tortious interference claim will stick in open court.

Disney has yet to comment on the case.