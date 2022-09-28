Scott Rudin, Broadway Ad Agency Drop Dueling Legal Claims Over Allegedly Owed Payments

Broadway ad agency SpotCo and producer Scott Rudin have settled their legal battle over more than $6 million in allegedly owed payments.

The two parties filed a stipulation of discontinuance with prejudice earlier this month, which permanently puts an end to the case. Any financial terms or details of a settlement were not disclosed in the stipulation, which was filed in New York State Supreme Court.

An attorney for SpotCo declined to comment. Attorneys for Rudin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The original suit was filed by SpotCo in August 2020. At the time, the advertising agency, which worked frequently with Rudin over the years, alleged that it had a number of outstanding invoices due by Rudin for several of his productions including The Music Man, To Kill a Mockingbird and West Side Story.

While SpotCo had worked on Rudin’s shows every year since 2014, the ad agency said it never had a formal written contract with Rudin, but rather had an oral agreement and received directives on ad placements from Rudin over email and in person. The ad agency would buy the directed ad placements and then later file invoices for the cost.

SpotCo alleged that Rudin and his production entities would typically make partial payments on the outstanding invoices, while also requesting new services. However, a dispute arose in September 2019 between the agency and Rudin over outstanding payments, which eventually led to the lawsuit.

Rudin countersued, claiming that SpotCo had not paid third-party vendors with funds he had provided and that the ad agency has been unable to show how payments have been distributed over the past several years. Both suits were later consolidated.

However, since the original suit was filed Rudin has stepped away from Broadway producing and has seen his still-running shows taken over by other producers. (Of the productions listed in the legal claim, only The Music Man is still running on Broadway.) That move came after The Hollywood Reporter‘s April 2021 article which detailed allegations of Rudin’s bullying and harassment in the workplace.

The two parties were referred to mediation in March 2022, but as recently as August 2022 had still been setting dates for depositions and court appearances.