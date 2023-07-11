Scott Shooman to Head IFC Films

Scott Shooman has been named the head of AMC Networks Film Group, with a purview that includes IFC Films, as well as RLJE Films and Shudder, the horror-focused streaming service.

In the post, Shooman will oversee acquisitions, theatrical film distribution, production and development, reporting to Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

Shooman is taking over for Arianna Bocco, who stepped down from the position in March after leading the indie label since 2020. For his part, Shooman joined the company from Endeavor Content in 2022, heading film acquisitions. He has previously held posts at CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group.

At IFC, Shooman has been involved in the acquisitions of films that include Watcher, Skinamarink and The Lost King. Per McDermott, Shooman “has extensive background in the industry, but also a fresh eye and a filmmaker-first approach that aligns perfectly with our strong history of elevating independent and thought-provoking storytelling.”

Most recently, IFC released the tech biopic BlackBerry, with Nicolas Cage starrer Sympathy for the Devil set to hit theaters later this month.