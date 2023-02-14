Sean “Diddy” Combs Rebrands Company

Sean “Diddy” Combs has rebranded his parent company from Combs Enterprises to Combs Global as the top rapper and record producer continues to diversify his portfolio of music, fashion, drinks and TV ventures internationally.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Bad Boy Entertainment Group founder, who is credited with carving out a new niche within the hip-hop genre, has in recent years expanded with new businesses like Empower Global formally Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records and cannabis distribution by acquiring Cresco Labs.

Combs with the rebrand is looking to project continued expansion, and globally. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries,” he said.

Combs bought back his Sean John fashion line in 2020 and also forged a partnership with Diageo for his Ciroc Vodka label and later acquired tequila brand DeLeón. He also launched the fitness and wellness water brand AQUAhydrate.

In 2013, Combs launched REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multiplatform cable music network, which now reaches more 80 million homes and 20 million monthly viewers digitally.

More recently, Combs acquired The Nile List, invested in the creator platform REC Philly and expanded his Capital Preparatory charter school network to now include campuses in the Bronx, New York and Hartford, Connecticut.

The corporate rebrand includes a new website and logo unveiled as part of a Uber One Super Bowl commercial that starred Combs as he dreamed up a hit song for Uber One.