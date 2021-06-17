Sean “Diddy” Combs Signs With WME, Teams With Endeavor on Pipeline Program for Aspiring Industry Executives

Sean “Diddy” Combs has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The mogul is not wasting any time getting in business with the agency and its Endeavor network. Combs and his Combs Enterprises are teaming with Endeavor to launch The Excellence Program on July 12, a free program designed to be a pipeline for students from underserved communities hoping to break into entertainment and work in entertainment, marketing, music or fashion. The six-week program covers sessions spanning categories like touring and performing, professional development, the business of entertainment, and storytelling.

Sessions will be taught by a list of prominent industry professionals, entertainers and moguls including Joey Bada$$, Cari Champion, Victor Cruz, Bill Duffy, Desiree Gruber, Terrence Jenkins, Reggie Love, Marshawn Lynch, French Montana, Guy Oseary, Rajon Rondo, Lindsey Vonn, Gus Wenner and Jeff Burroughs alongside executives from Amazon Studios, Amazon Web Services, MSG Entertainment, Revolt Media, Combs Enterprises, WME, Endeavor Content and IMG Models. HBCU in LA, NALIP, Brown Girls Dream, Asian American Collective, Reel Works and Diverso have joined The Excellence Program as partners, while racial justice nonprofit Color Of Change has partnered with Combs and Endeavor to lead coursework on ways to effectively impact change in the workplace.

Combs will also add his own expertise, dispensing advice by kicking off the program with a session titled “Igniting the Excellence in You.” After completing the program, top participants will be considered for internships in the aforementioned companies and entered into a master database “resume book” to be shared with relevant companies in an effort to diversify hiring pipelines and recruiting. Combs Enterprises and Endeavor have committed to hiring interns and entry-level employees. “Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it’s been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion,” Combs said. “Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries.”

Added Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel: “The Excellence Program helps ensure access and education are available to all who possess the talent, vision and creativity necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry. We hope it serves as a catalyst to break down barriers and create content that better reflects the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with Sean in bringing this program to life.”

More information about The Excellence Program can be found here.