Sean Foley Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Sean Foley, a veteran golf instructor who has coached Tiger Woods, has signed with WME for representation.

The move follows Foley appearing as himself in the Netflix docuseries Full Swing as he crosses over into entertainment and media. Full Swing, which debuted on Feb. 15, has just been renewed for a second season of following pro golfers up close as they face the highs and lows of winning and losing while competing at major championship tournaments like The Masters, PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship in the UK.

Full Swing is produced by Box to Box and Vox Media Studios, which also created Formula 1: Drive to Success, and follows top players on and off the golf course as they deal with rivalries that have sprung up as the Saudi-backed LIV pro tour challenges the dominance of the traditional PGA Tour.

Foley is also a frequent contributor to TV’s Golf Channel and other major golf media outlets. As a golf instructor, he has also coached major players like Lydia Ko, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ and Danny Willett.

Foley has been voted among the top golf teachers in the world by players on the PGA Tour. While working individually with top players on major golf tours, he also runs Sean Foley Performance in Orlando, Florida, which offers elite golf training for rising players.