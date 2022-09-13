Comedy Brand The Second City Names Sesame Workshop Veteran Ed Wells CEO (Exclusive)

The Second City has a new CEO.

The venerable improv comedy brand that launched the careers of people like Bill Murray, Tina Fey, John Belushi and Stephen Colbert and Gilda Radner, has hired Ed Wells as its new chief executive, effective this month. Wells joins The Second City from Sesame Workshop, where he was executive vp and global head of media and education.

Wells previously worked as an executive at the WWE and Viacom.

“This is a 60-plus year old organization, really an institution,” Wells tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “You don’t survive for that long without the reputation that The Second City has unless you are constantly reinventing or innovating. I want to honor that tradition by constantly innovating at the content and the business level, to make sure we have another 60 years ahead of us.”

The Second City has theaters in Chicago and Toronto (it is opening a new entertainment complex in Toronto later this year), but Wells says that a priority for him is expanding the company’s entertainment output as well as its geographic footprint.

“There is a lot more that happens here than what just happens on the stages,” Wells said. “So I am really excited to not just scale that entertainment content that we have on the stages, and the educational stuff, but to start thinking about new outlets for the entertainment we create and the pool of talent that we have. So we will be looking toward expansion into different geographies, as well as into new media opportunities as well.”

As for what that geographic expansion looks like, Wells says that he wants to do “do it in a way that is appropriate within those communities.”

“So it is not just about replicating the exact same content or model in every place, it is about what is appropriate in each of those geographies as we expand,” he adds.

Second City, like many companies with exposure to live theater, was battered by the pandemic, but it is beginning to see a post-COVID resurgence, with its shows selling out in both Chicago and Toronto.

The company was acquired last year by Strauss Zelnick’s private equity firm ZMC, after going up for sale amid the pandemic in late 2020.

“What was signaled to me is that we are looking to invest in the organization to grow it and make sure it thrives from a business perspective as well as from a creative perspective,” Wells said.

“Ed Wells brings an enviable wealth of knowledge and deal-making experience in the global media and entertainment industry,” said Zelnick in a statement. “Ed’s unique combination of media industry experience on the global stage and understanding of the creative experience will help take The Second City to the next level.”

Initially opening as a small cabaret theater in 1959, the Second City includes a school of improv-based arts and a corporate division. It has also recently launched into helping talent that it trains and develops create and launch content for other platforms.