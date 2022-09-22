Secret Cinema Bought by TodayTix Group in $100M-Plus Deal

Secret Cinema, the U.K.-based immersive entertainment pioneer, has been acquired by cultural experience company TodayTix Group, which has plans to permanently bring the company to the U.S. next year. A source close to the deal said it was worth in excess of $100 million.

Since being founded by Fabian Riggall in 2007, Secret Cinema has put on more than 70 productions with such titles as Stranger Things, Casino Royale, Blade Runner, Back to the Future, Star Wars and Alien. While most have been in the U.K., its international productions have included Casino Royale in Shanghai and Arcane and Stranger Things in Los Angeles. It has sold more than 1 million tickets, secured a multi-year, multi-title deal with Disney (kicking off with Guardians of the Galaxy) and produced experiences with major movie companies, including Marvel, Universal, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix and Eon Productions.

The TodayTix deal will reportedly allow Secret Cinema to expand internationally, with a U.S.-wide tour planned for May 2023 and a permanent base to be set up in L.A. It will also push it to move beyond short-term shows to create open-ended theatrical runs. In addition to a base in L.A., it is also looking for a permanent location in London.

“TodayTix Group’s acquisition of Secret Cinema is a game-changer for culture-seekers, the theatre industry, and the film and television industries alike,” said Brian Fenty, co-founder and CEO of TodayTix. “TodayTix Group has a massive audience seeking rich content and Secret Cinema has the most coveted collection of IP that it turns into amazing, immersive theatrical experiences. By connecting Secret Cinema with TodayTix Group’s frictionless technology and intimate understanding of our millions of customers, we will amplify everything they’ve built into the most tailored and high-quality entertainment experience available to audiences globally.”

In the last 12 months, Secret Cinema’s productions in the U.K. have included Netflix hit Bridgerton; Arcane (League of Legends), its first title based on a video game; Ghost Busters: The Gates of Gozer, Secret Cinema’s first digital-only show; and 1990’s cult classic, Dirty Dancing. Guardians of the Galaxy, the company’s first major Disney title, is now playing in London.

“It has been an extraordinary two years for everyone in entertainment, as we emerged from multiple lockdowns and restrictions to the current cost pressures of putting on our shows,” said Max Alexander, Secret Cinema CEO. “Despite this, Secret Cinema remains an exceptional producer of unforgettable, immersive experiences. Now with the backing and unique expertise of TodayTix Group, it can fulfill its true potential and bring suspense and spectacle to even more Secret Cinema goers around the world.”