Serena Williams Serves New Multimedia Company, 926 Productions (Exclusive)

Serena Williams is getting serious about her entertainment career, launching new multimedia production company 926 Productions.

The multihyphenate tennis legend, who announced her retirement from the sport in 2022, makes her producing ambitions even clearer after the considerable success of Oscar-nominated feature King Richard. Her company’s launch coincides with a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios and the appointment of Caroline Currier as president.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” said Williams in a statement to THR. “I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

As Williams says, 926 Productions’ intentions are to bolster women and diverse individuals through four-quadrant storytelling that appeals to a broad range of age groups and genders. Multiple projects are already in various stages of development, including the forthcoming soccer documentary Copa 71. The previously announced project, which recounts the blockbuster 1971 Women’s World Cup, counts both Williams and Currier as executive producers.

Currier most recently worked at Eric Newman’s Grand Electric, where she served as senior vp television. There, she produced Kevin Hart’s True Story as well as Pete Berg’s upcoming opioid drama Painkiller — both for Netflix. She also worked at eOne and The Mark Gordon Company, where she oversaw such TV series as The Rookie, Designated Survivor and You, Me, Her. Currier’s Hollywood career began as an assistant at WME, followed by a tenure in the writers room on Howard Gordon FX drama Tyrant before her segue into producing. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of production and development, working closely with Williams.

“I have long admired Serena not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but also a cultural icon,” said Currier. “She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring. As we bring our creative instincts together, I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told.”

Williams is a 21st-century personality without comparison. She is among of the most celebrated and accomplished individuals in the history of any sport, and her cultural footprint reaches well beyond the court — proving herself time and again as a force in pop culture, fashion and business. That she would formally venture into content production is no surprise. King Richard, the 2021 biographical drama about her father, Richard Williams, was produced by her and her sisters, Isha Price and fellow tennis legend Venus Williams. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture, with a best actor win going to lead Will Smith during the infamous 2022 event telecast.

926 Productions and Serena Williams are both represented by WME.