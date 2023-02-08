Seth MacFarlane Returns to WME After CAA Run

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, has signed with WME for representation.

He is returning to the Hollywood talent agency after inking with rival CAA in 2017 and after growing his footprint in TV, film and music.

Through his company Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane produces TV shows like the long-running Family Guy series on Fox, which has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons; American Dad!, which has just aired its 17th season finale; Nat Geo and Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds; and The Orville for Hulu.

Fuzzy Door, led by MacFarlane and president Erica Huggins, has over a dozen titles across TV and film. In 2020, the company signed a multi-year, $200 million TV deal with Universal Studio Group. MacFarlane and Huggins, along with senior vp Aimee Carlson, oversee all development and creative direction for the production company’s content creation.

Fuzzy Door is currently in post-production on a Ted TV series for Peacock in which MacFarlane will reprise the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted. He is also directing, writing, executive producing and co-showrunning all episodes with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Additionally, Fuzzy Door recently released Peacock’s disaster series The End is Nye, hosted by Bill Nye. Also in development is the UCP limited series The Winds of War, an untitled Little Rock Nine series, TV adaptations of the novel All Our Wrong Todays, and the dystopian sci-fi short film Skywatch.

Elsewhere, Fuzzy Door is in production on Netflix’s new animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, Good Times, with all 10 episodes set to air this year.

On the movie front, MacFarlane made his feature film directorial debut in 2012 with the comedy Ted, which took in $545 million worldwide. A year later, MacFarlane hosted Saturday Night Live and the 85th Academy Awards.

Musically, MacFarlane has released seven studio albums, including his most recent, Blue Skies. He has collaborated and performed across a range of genres with composer John Williams, Barbra Streisand, Norah Jones, Liz Gillies and Logic.

MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door continue to be represented by Jackoway Austen and manager Joy Fehily.