Betsy Beers, Viola Davis, Mike Farah, Seth MacFarlane Join Produced By Conference Lineup

The Produced By Conference, the annual event held by the Producers Guild of America, has unveiled its speaker lineup.

Shondaland’s Betsy Beers, Viola Davis, Funny or Die‘s Mike Farah and Seth MacFarlane lead the slate of top Hollywood producers and other creative talent taking part in panels and workshops when the Producers Guild of America’s annual event returns to an in-person format on June 11 and June 12 on the Fox Lot.

Also headed to the Produced By Los Angeles event are veteran producers Julius Tennon, Stephanie Allain, Charles D. King, The LEGO movie franchise maker Dan Lin, UTA’s Jason Richman Mark Kimsey of Electromagnetic Productions, and actor and producer Aml Ameen.

They will be joined by fellow industry producers and creatives Trevor Baker, Amanda Beggs, Xavier Bernasconi, Rick Champagne, Marsha Greene, Erica Huggins, Dimension co-CEO Steve Jelley, virtual production producer Valerie Johnson-Redrow, producer Jennifer Kawaja, Michael Minkler and Karen Baker Landers.

Confirmed participants for the mentoring roundtables include Insecure producer Deniese Davis, Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, La La Land producer Fred Berger, Jonathan Wang and James Lopez.

New for this year’s conference is the Producers One-on-One program, which connects PGA members with an experienced producer for a one-on-one conversation.

Beers, Farah and MACRO’s Charles D. King will co-chair the conference for 2022.