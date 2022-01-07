UTA Comms Chief Seth Oster Departing Agency

UTA chief communications officer Seth Oster is leaving the agency to “pursue a new opportunity,” The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer revealed the news in a memo to staff Friday morning.

“I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month,” Zimmer wrote.

“Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb,” he added. “His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are just a few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.”

Oster will help with the leadership transition “over the next few months,” Zimmer added. “The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.”

Oster was tapped to lead UTA’s corporate communications in 2017, and before that served in communications roles at KPMG, the MPAA and the Environmental Protection Agency.