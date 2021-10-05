‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Launch Month Revealed at HBO Max Europe Event

Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That cast photo

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max showed off some much-anticipated programming teasers on Tuesday as executives unveiled details for the streaming service’s first European launches in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra on Oct. 26.

Among the first announcements was the launch date for the much-anticipated Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That…, which will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte back on the streets of Manhattan. The show will first air on HBO Max in December.

The news was shared during a virtual European launch event with a lineup of speakers that included HBO Max executive vp and general manager Andy Forssell, Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max Europe, Middle East and Africa, Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia International, EMEA and Asia (excluding China) and Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International.

As of June, HBO and HBO Max had 67.5 million subscribers worldwide.

HBO Max is currently available in the U.S. and 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean. Next year, 14 additional European markets, including Portugal and territories in Central and Eastern Europe, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, will get the streamer.

But consumers in the Nordics and Spain will be the first Europeans to get access to U.S. and international HBO Max originals, as well as films and shows from the Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network brands. This mix of U.S. and local productions will add up to an “all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region” with “enormous potential,” Sulebakk had said in September.