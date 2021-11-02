Shanghai Disneyland Reopens After 30,000 Were Detained In Park Over Single COVID-19 Infection Reported

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021 shows people preparing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Shanghai Disneyland, as the park closed over a single coronavirus case.

Shanghai Disneyland said that it would reopen after more than 30,000 visitors were detained within the park on Sunday after a single guest tested positive for COVID-19. Every person was required to take a COVID-19 test to gain their liberty from the Magic Kingdom.

In an updated Wednesday (local time) message posted to the theme park’s official site, Shanghai Disneyland announced the park was to reopen that day.

“Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and patience over the past few days, as Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown suspended operations according to directives on pandemic prevention and control,” the resort stated.

The sprawling theme park’s total shutdown came after a single guest who visited the park on Saturday learned she previously had been in close contact with someone who had the virus. She received a subsequent positive COVID-19 result on Sunday.

“All Shanghai Disney Resort cast members and third-party employees returning to work have completed two Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) tests within 48 hours per prevention and control requirements, with all results negative, and are strictly following CDC self-health monitoring guidelines,” read the park’s guidance. “All environment samples collected have been tested negative.”

The theme park noted it would continue its enhanced health and safety measures, including intensive cleaning and sanitization, along with strict management of indoor airflow and social distancing. The site’s statement added, “We will also continue to enforce strict health and safety measures for all guests, including limited daily attendance, mandatory advanced ticketing and reservation, temperature and health code checks on resort entry and staggered guest flow.”

China has vaccinated more than 80 percent of its population and the strict (and controversial) “Covid zero” approach has helped the country keep fatalities to under 5,000 since the start of the pandemic — compared to nearly 750,000 in the U.S.