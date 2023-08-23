Shannon Sharpe to Bring Podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ to The Volume in New Deal (Exclusive)

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has found a new home for his popular podcast, Club Shay Shay, in The Volume.

In addition to moving his podcast to The Volume, the digital network and podcasting hub founded by sports host Colin Cowherd, Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media, will jointly produce new programming with the network. The news comes after Sharpe’s exit from Undisputed, the Fox Sports debate show, in June, which had put his podcast back on the market.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

The former pro football player had been the co-host of the talk show Undisputed, with Skip Bayless, for seven years and formerly hosted his podcast, Club Shay Shay, which has close to 1.25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month, under the company banner. Sharpe announced his departure from Undisputed on June 13.

Executives from The Volume began meeting with Sharpe that afternoon and subsequently held several weeks of conversations with the host, amid many other competitive offers, according to a source familiar with the deal. The Volume eventually struck a multi-year deal with Sharpe, in which he will have a revenue sharing deal on his multi-million dollar podcast (and others to come), according to the source.

Club Shay Shay features weekly interviews with Sharpe and a roster of athletes and celebrities, with recent guests including Dwyane Wade, Steve Harvey and Deion Sanders.

Shannon Sharpe is partnering with Colin Cowherd in a new podcast deal. The Volume/Shay Shay Media.

Sharpe has also been rumored to be up for a job on ESPN’s First Take, in which he would appear on the sports debate show on Mondays and Tuesdays during football season, according to the New York Post. This post would not prevent him from also taking that gig.

Founded in 2021, The Volume hosts more than a dozen podcasts from well-known sports names, including Cowherd, Draymond Green, Richard Sherman and Daniel Cormier, and produces video content across social media channels. In 2022, the podcast network generated 330 million downloads.

“There are very few people in sports media that cut through like Shannon Sharpe,” Cowherd said. “We are excited to partner with him and his team Shay Shay Media and co-produce original content with them.”