Sharon Levy Tapped as CEO of Endemol Shine North America

The changes at Banijay Americas continue, with Sharon Levy tapped as the new CEO of Endemol Shine North America.

The elevation of Levy, who was most recently chief content officer, comes after Ben Samek took over Banijay Americas as CEO on Feb. 7.

Samek, in a memo to staff Thursday, also outlined a reorganization of the company. Historically ESNA has operated as both Banijay’s holding company in North America and as a production studio. Samek said Thursday that going forward, ESNA will be reconstituted exclusively as a production studio, alongside Banijay Americas’ other studios.

“Reconstituting ESNA as a pure production studio that lives alongside the nine other studios that form Banijay Americas, each with its own leadership and goals, will afford us the opportunity to work more collaboratively and efficiently and represent ourselves more clearly to our industry partners,” Samek said.

Banijay Americas’ other studios include Bunim Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, 51 Minds Entertainment, and Truly Original, among others.

As for Levy, Samek wrote that, “Sharon is one of the most strategic executives in the business, someone whose creative vision is matched only by her market savvy.”

“Since joining the team in 2017, most recently in her role as chief content officer, Sharon has positioned ESNA as a major industry player, launching hits like LEGO Masters and Wipeout, overseeing the MasterChef franchises, and more,” he added. “I am so excited about this new leadership opportunity for Sharon and look forward to supporting my friend and colleague as she leads her talented team to new heights.”

Before joining ESNA in 2017, Levy worked as the executive VP in charge of original programming at Spike TV.