Talent Agent Shawn Scallon Joins Buchwald

Talent agent Shawn Scallon has joined the team at Buchwald.

The rep, who will be based in the Los Angeles office, brings the following client list with him to Buchwald: Judah Lewis (The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen, The Christmas Chronicles), Quincy Brown (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Star), Eka Darville (Tell Me A Story, Jessica Jones), Moran Atias (Animal Kingdom, The Village) Denyse Tontz (Grand Hotel, Incorporated), Rita Volk (Condor, Faking It) and Jake Short (Sex Appeal).

Scallon’s career in the representation business includes a long run at Paradigm Talent & Literary where he worked for 12 years after starting off in the mailroom, and a brief stint at Greene & Associates.

Buchwald maintains offices on both coasts and a client roster that includes hundreds of actors and creative talent, among them Wes Bentley, Debbie Allen, Virgina Madsen, O-T Fagbenle, Shea Whigham, Ralph Macchio, Kristin Davis, Jason Priestley, Kimberly Elise, Simon Rex, George Takei, Angelica Ross, Sarita Choudhury, Wilson Cruz, James Urbaniak, Kathleen Turner, and many more.