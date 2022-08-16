Sheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89

Sheldon Mittleman, who spent more than two decades as the house counsel for MCA/Universal, died Sunday night in Los Angeles of natural causes, a family spokesperson announced. He was 89.

After beginning his legal career at Screen Gems, Mittleman in the early 1970s was appointed house counsel at MCA/Universal, where he worked alongside Lew Wasserman and Sid Sheinberg through the mid-’90s.

When the Seagram Co. acquired the company in 1995, Mittleman shifted to the business and legal affairs group at Universal Television. He retired in the late ’90s but then took over as head of business and legal affairs for Steven Bochco Productions.

Born in Chicago on Aug. 31, 1932, Mittleman graduated from UCLA with a bachelor of arts degree in 1953, then earned his law degree from the school in 1958. From 1954-56, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force with the JAG Corps.

Mittleman represented MCA/Universal in negotiations with various guilds and in retirement was often called on as an expert witness or consultant because of his intimate knowledge of guild agreements.

Survivors include his son, David (and his wife, Lisa); daughter Susan (and her husband, John); and grandchildren Andrew and Lauren. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Groman Eden Mortuary & Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills.