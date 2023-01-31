Following Showtime-Paramount+ Merger, Erin Calhoun to Lead Streaming and Cross-Company Comms

With Showtime and Paramount+ merging, Showtime’s head of communications Erin Calhoun will take on a new role leading communications for Paramount streaming and cross-company publicity.

Calhoun’s appointment was announced Tuesday by Paramount streaming chief Tom Ryan.

“In this newly created position, Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering,” Ryan wrote in a memo. “As part of this, she will bring together the communications teams from Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime to create a united function focused on our powerful streaming story, reporting to me.”

The cross-company publicity role is a new one for the company, with corporate communications head Justin Dini saying that “this new function will help organize and accelerate our efforts to act as ‘one Paramount’ across the global communications function as we increasingly work together more seamlessly and routinely in support of the company’s biggest priorities.”

Calhoun has been with Paramount (and before that ViacomCBS) since 2017, and previously worked at NBCUniversal and Discovery.

Paramount on Monday announced the Showtime-Paramount+ merger, as well as some significant programming changes. Other moves, including personnel changes, are expected in the coming weeks.

Read Ryan’s memo, below.

Team,

As we work toward the rollout of “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME,” it is important we are positioned to thoughtfully and consistently shape the conversation in the market around our unique, multiplatform strategy.

To that end, I am thrilled to share that Erin Calhoun, currently Executive Vice President, Communications, SHOWTIME Networks Inc. & Paramount Television Studios, has been appointed to the new role of Executive Vice President, Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity.

As some of you know, Erin has been a passionate advocate for Paramount and SHOWTIME, leading the development and execution of strategic communications programs that have elevated and distinguished our original programming and creative capabilities in a crowded landscape. Her deep industry knowledge, strong media relationships, keen instincts and adaptability have made her an essential partner in telling our story to internal and external audiences alike. A seasoned communications veteran, she joined our company in 2017 after prior stints at NBCUniversal and Discovery among others.

In this newly created position, Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering. As part of this, she will bring together the communications teams from Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME to create a united function focused on our powerful streaming story, reporting to me. Erin will also closely collaborate with Chris McCarthy and his team in her role leading communications for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

In addition, Erin will also take on oversight of cross-company publicity, with a focus on planning, coordinating and elevating announcements that showcase the success of our global multiplatform strategy. In this capacity, she will report to Justin Dini, Head of Communications, Paramount.

As part of this change, Susan Lundgren is leaving the organization. I’d like to thank Susan for her contributions during her time at the company, where she helped oversee communications efforts for not only CBS All-Access after it launched, but the incredibly successful rebranding and launch of Paramount+ over the last two years. Susan’s work, along with that of the entire streaming communications team, have been integral to making Paramount+ one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the industry.

Please join me in congratulating Erin on her new role.

Best,

Tom