Sierra Hahn to Lead Editorial at Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group

Indie comics and graphic novels powerhouse Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group has named Sierra Hahn as its new editor-in-chief.

The former executive editor at BOOM! Studios is also a veteran of Dark Horse as an editor and a member of the DC/Vertigo publicity team. Hahn’s hire follows the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group tapping Hunter Gorinson as president and publisher in Dec. 2022.

“I’m ecstatic to collaborate with a passionate team of editors and storytellers to build on Oni-Lion Forge’s success and produce bold, groundbreaking, and inspirational stories for generations to come,” Hahn said in a statement on Tuesday.

She will have creative oversight over the indie company’s comics, original graphic novels and high-profile licensed content. “Sierra is an immense talent, and, without a doubt, the ideal choice to lead our editorial team as we reinforce and amplify Oni’s mandate to do what it does best: empower creators to harness the unrivaled power of the comics medium on each and every page,” Gorinson said in his own statement.

While at Dark Horse, Hahn oversaw titles like Green River Killer: A True Detective Story by Jeff Jensen & Jonathan Case; Mesmo Delivery by Rafael Grampá; and The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys by Gerard Way, Shaun Simon & Becky Cloonan.

In 2015, she joined BOOM! Studios as executive editor of the publisher’s Archaia imprint and had releases like Once Upon a Time at the End of the World by Jason Aaron, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Leila del Duca and Nick Dragotta; and A Vicious Circle by Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo.