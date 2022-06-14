Silver Lake Leads $500M Investment Into Soundstage Firm’s Expansion

Shadowbox Studios, formerly Blackhall Studios, is going all in on delivering studio space amid a global crunch, unveiling plans on Tuesday to more than double the size of its Atlanta facility. The plans include a corporate rebranding.

The $500 million expansion will add 1.2 million square feet and 22 new soundstages to Shadowbox’s Atlanta location, making it one of the biggest production facilities in Georgia and in the U.S. South. The investment from private equity firm Silver Lake will also go toward expanding the studio’s footprint in London and Los Angeles.

Shadowbox currently operates a 850,000 square foot complex in Atlanta with nine soundstages that have been home to blockbusters like Jumanji: The Next Level, Jungle Cruise and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The facility will exceed two million square feet and feature 31 soundstages upon completion of the expansion.

Georgia’s uncapped film and TV tax credit incentive program has transformed the state into a major production hub since it was created in 2006. The tax credits, along with record output of scripted content, has led major studios to shoot tentpole projects, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed III and Tales of the Walking Dead, in Georgia.

“Consumer demand for premium film and TV content, coupled with the growing number of producers, has driven outsized demand for soundstage capacity,” said Lee Wittlinger, managing director at Silver Lake who joined Shadowbox’s board with the investment. “There is a long runway for the growth of the overall industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Shadowbox to expand the company’s service offerings and deliver premium soundstage facilities in the top global production markets.”

Upon completion of the expansion, Shadowbox will own 68 soundstages and over 4.2 million square feet of leasable area, making it one of the largest operators of studio space in the country.

“Supporting large-scale productions with best-in-class service is Shadowbox’s bread and butter,” said Adam Fisher, a director at the studio. “From the company’s roots as a single site operator, we have worked with local communities in the Atlanta, London, and Los Angeles areas to develop more spaces where content creators can express themselves while also providing hundreds of jobs to local markets.”

Shadowbox is currently building a 1.3 million square foot studio campus in Santa Clarita. It recently completed the initial phase of developing its facility in London, which is expected to be nearly one million square feet.

Shadowbox, formerly Blackhall Studios, is also adopting new branding as part of the investment. Peter Rumbold, a director at the studio, said the new name represents “the company going forward as a symbol of both the physical and imagined spaces supported by our platform.”

He added, “Our state-of-the-art facilities physically exist as ‘shadowboxes’ where our clients can execute their artistic endeavors.”

Silver Lake will partner with existing investor Commonwealth Asset Management, which remains the majority shareholder, for the investment.