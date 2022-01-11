‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA.

The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Shondaland’s hit Regency-era period drama. Page and Dynevor, of course, became global stars as Simon and Daphne in the first season.

Round two will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Bailey), with Ashley playing his romantic interest Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman newly arrived in London. In a continuation of the reimagined multi-racial world of early 1800s British high society, Sharma’s family were conceived by the Bridgerton producing team as being of Indian descent.

Alongside Sex Education and Bridgerton, Ashley, whose first credit was the teen fantasy drama series Wolfblood, has appeared regularly in British TV over the last few years, with credits including Neil Cross’ limited series The Sister and the third season of hit drama Broadchurch.