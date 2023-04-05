Singapore Launches $7.5M Film and TV Fund for International Productions

Singapore is boosting its support for international film and TV projects that highlight the city-state as a travel destination. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday unveiled a new joint $7.5 million fund ($10 million Singapore dollars) that will be accessible to international media and entertainment companies that produce global content that shines a spotlight on Singapore.

International media conglomerates, major streamers and studios that have consistently delivered popular content for the global market will be invited to apply for the fund, the two government bodies said in a joint statement. Project proposals will be evaluated based on their distribution and market reach, content concept and creative merit, opportunities to feature Singapore’s offerings and experiences, as well as the number of local talents involved in credited roles. Successful projects will receive funding support of up to 30 percent of qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing costs. Applicable projects must be launched before the first quarter of 2027.

“The Singapore On-screen Fund provides more opportunities for our home-grown media enterprises and talent to collaborate with their international counterparts to hone their skills and gain valuable experience on projects that target the global audience,” said Justin Ang, assistant chief executive at IMDA. “This exchange of capabilities through direct involvement in such projects will boost the credentials of our local media industry. We hope that such collaborations will showcase to the world Singapore’s capabilities to take on large-scale productions on the global stage.”

Added Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of the STB’s marketing group: “To keep pace with the changing digital landscape and increased demand for authentic and entertaining content, branded entertainment is a key focus of STB’s marketing strategy. The Singapore On-screen Fund allows us to tap the deep storytelling expertise of global media and entertainment players in a more purposeful way, showcasing Singapore through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.”