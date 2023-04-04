SiriusXM Promotes Thomas Barry to CFO

Sirius XM Holdings said on Tuesday that Thomas Barry, currently its senior vp and controller, will become its chief financial officer, effective April 28. He will succeed Sean Sullivan, who is stepping down from the role of CFO “to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry.”

The transition will be effective following the April 27 release of SiriusXM’s first-quarter earnings and conference call.

Since 2009, Barry has served in his current SiriusXM roles and as chief accounting officer. “Barry played an integral role in guiding the post-merger integration of Sirius and XM and subsequent acquisitions, including Pandora and the connected vehicle business,” the company said. “Over the years, he has played a key role in organizational transformation, digital automation and cost optimization initiatives, while supporting rapid business revenue growth.”



Before joining SiriusXM, he served in finance roles at Reader’s Digest, Xerox Engineering Systems and Avon Products.

“Tom is an experienced leader who has played a key role on SiriusXM’s finance team for the last 14 years, and we are confident he is the right person to serve as our next CFO,” said SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz to whom the new CFO will report.

Said Barry: “I am honored to take on this role and build upon SiriusXM’s strong financial foundation and leadership in audio entertainment.”

The company on Tuesday also reaffirmed its full-year 2023 financial guidance.