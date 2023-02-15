SK Global Expands to Spanish-Language Content In New Deal

Crazy Rich Asians producer SK Global Partners has struck a strategic alliance with Elefantec Global to produce Spanish-language content for audiences around the world.

The partnership will finance original Spanish language content aimed at Latino audiences, while working with broadcasters and platforms worldwide. The alliance was made public by SK Global CEO Charlie Corwin and Elefantec Global founder Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pepe and the whole team at Elefantec Global, a studio uniquely positioned to engage the Spanish language community and bridge the gap between buyers and creators. Our approach is to invest in and own high quality, best in class movies and television shows for the Spanish speaking world through unique access to IP and relationships with top talent,” Corwin said in a statement.

In 2022, SK Global pacted with Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky and Florence Sloan to launch the joint venture Jaya Entertainment to develop, finance and produce TV series for India and Israel. The alliance with Elefantec aims to expand SK Global Partners’ global footprint in Spanish language content.

“Partnering with someone that shares our vision and values is a thrill and a delight. Together, we can achieve so much more than we ever could alone. The excitement of this alliance is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and fulfilling journey,” Elefantec’s Baston said in his own statement.

SK Global is using financing gained after selling a majority stake to the private equity firm Centricus in Sept. 2022 to develop and produce new film and TV franchises.