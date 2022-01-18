Sky Deutschland Secures ‘Moonfall,’ ‘The 355’ in Licensing Deal With Germany’s Leonine

Comcast-owned Sky Deutschland and KKR-controlled German producer/distributor Leonine Studios have signed an exclusive, multi-year licensing deal that gives Sky first pay-TV rights and exclusive SVOD rights for the first 12 months in Germany to Leonine’s upcoming feature slate.

Highlights of the deal include the Jessica Chastain/Penelope Cruz action film 355 and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, a sci-fi disaster epic starring Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley. Lionsgate will bow Moonfall in the U.S. on Feb. 4. Leonine is releasing the film in Germany on Feb. 10.

The Sky licensing deal, unveiled Tuesday, includes both theatrical and home-entertainment releases from Leonine and also includes exclusive pay-TV and non-exclusive SVOD rights to several of Leonine’s library titles. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said the agreement complemented his company’s production partnership with Sky, pointing to Leonine-produced Sky originals Pagan Peak and The Ibiza Affair.

Among the new movies included in the Sky Deutschland deal are Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune, Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum’s Dog and the Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding. German-language features from Leonine subsidiary Wiedemann & Berg Film, including upcoming comedy JGA from director Alireza Golafshan (The Goldfish) and The School of Magical Animals 2, a family fantasy sequel to the 2021 hit, are also part of the Sky Deutschland deal.