Sky, Sony Renew Content Deal for U.K., Ireland

Comcast’s European pay TV giant Sky and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have agreed to a multi-year continuation of their content partnership in the U.K. and Ireland, which will see Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) films and Sony TV series come to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment customers.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The deal covers such upcoming Sony film slate titles as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Turismo, Equalizer 3, the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, as well as the next moviesnin the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (including Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto and Madame Web). “The deal also includes recent hits, such as hugely popular Whitney Houston biopic Whitney: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto,” the companies said. “Sky Cinema customers will continue to have access to an extensive selection of the most popular films in the SPE catalog, including films in the Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men In Black, Bad Boys, and Karate Kid franchises.”

Meanwhile, under the deal extension, Sky Entertainment customers will also have access to future seasons of such hit series as The Good Doctor and S.W.A.T. Overall, the latest agreement gives customers access to more than 600 hours of Sony film and television content.

The multi-year agreement also allows Sky Store customers to buy or rent popular films and TV series from the Sony Pictures library, as well as including live and on-demand content for Sky’s streaming service Now.

“Our customers love Sony’s film and television content, and with this extension they will keep enjoying it for years to come,” said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO, U.K. & Europe at Sky. “Content is king, and the strength of our partnerships with the very best gives our customers access to 100,000 hours of world class content that can be streamed straight to their TV over Wi-Fi, and watched in the way they want”

Added Mark Young, executive vp, distribution & networks, EMEA at Sony Pictures Television: “Sky are fantastic partners, and this deal extension means their audiences in the U.K. and Ireland can continue enjoying the best of Sony Pictures. We’ve seen the media landscape become increasingly competitive in recent years, but through it all, the appetite for great content, and connecting that with audiences, never changes.”